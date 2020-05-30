The Wokingham Paper

Sir John Redwood looking forward to buying presents in Wokingham town centre

by Phil Creighton0
John Redwood cook
Sir John Redwood buys a meal from Cook in Rose Street on its opening day -Good Friday 2019 Picture: Phil Creighton

ONE OF the happiest shoppers will be Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood, who is looking forward to buying gifts from the town centre’s many stores once they start to reopen on Monday, June 15.

The veteran Conservative has been arguing for a number of weeks that the lockdown restrictions needed to be eased to allow the economy to get going again. He says that the decision to reopen stores safely will save livelihoods as well as lives.

He told Wokingham.Today: “I have been keen to re-open shops and get more people back to work.

“The longer the lockdown lasts the more severe the economic damage.

“We need to save livelihoods as well as lives.

“This has to be done safely to avoid close contact that could spread the virus.

“Conscious that many of my constituents have lost income and are worried about their jobs, I welcome the news that shops will be able to re-open next month.

“I know how hard many shopkeepers have worked to build up their businesses, only to see a total loss of footfall during the shutdown.”

And Sir John, who can often be seen visiting stores in the borough to stock up on groceries, said: “I would like to be able to visit the shops in Wokingham Town Centre again, where they have many attractive offers of items for the home and as presents for friends and family.”

