Sir John Redwood offers condolences to victims of Forbury Gardens terrorist attack

by Phil Creighton0
Forbury Gardens
Flowers left in tribute to those who died in the Forbury Gardens attack Picture: Phil Creighton

SIR JOHN REDWOOD says it is difficult to find consoling words for the families of those killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Reading. 

Three people were killed and a number of others injured in the incident which took place just before 7pm in Forbury Gardens. 

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Reading man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

Writing a message of condolence on his blog, the Wokingham MP also took time to thank the emergency services for their work. 

Sir John wrote: “I send my condolences to the families of the three people murdered yesterday evening in a series of senseless stabbings.

“It is difficult to find words to console in such a dreadful circumstance. 

“I am glad many others evaded the planned mass slaughter and grateful to the emergency services for their interventions.”

