Sir John Redwood's big thank you to essential services for their work during coronavirus pandemic

Sir John Redwood has written to his constituents about issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government’s decision to close down “more than a third of the economy for an unspecified period” is a similar measure to those taken by Italy, Spain, France and Germany, but less severe than China.

He warned that this “will put many people out of work, bankrupt many businesses and create hardship for people who lose their income”, but was “pleased to report that the government has announced a scheme to enable companies to furlough their staff, keep them on the payroll when not working, with the government paying 80% of the cost for the period of shutdown up to an individual pay ceiling”.

He also welcomed support for banks and self-employed people, but added that “(I) do not think it goes far enough”.

“I am trying to persuade the government to underwrite more jobs and incomes, and to make the payments earlier. Only if we keep company workforces in being can we be ready for recovery as soon as the restrictions are lifted,” he said.

Sir John also wanted businesses to return to normal as soon as is practical, saying that “as more people get the mild version of the illness and gain some immunity, so it should become easier to relax the tough economic sanctions against normal business activity”.

He added: “I understand cautious advisers wanting to stamp out the disease want maximum isolation for the maximum number of people for as long as possible. They are worried that if we lift the bans early when numbers ill are falling there could be a second wave.

“The government, however, has to balance this risk against the undoubted substantial extra damage to jobs and incomes if we keep the closures in being for too long”.

And Sir John, who is 68, said that he had been working from home and was grateful to the work of “essential services”: “I would like to say a big thank you to all of you who are going to work to maintain our essential services, ensure there is food for our tables, and to care for others.”

