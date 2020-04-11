Siren Craft Brew: Business unusual

Well, what a fortnight.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the lives of our team, customers, friends and families in quick and dramatic fashion.

Fortunately, we have not had any serious health implications here at the brewery so far, but the wider picture is vastly different.

From a business point of view we thought we’d give you an overview of where we’re at, as well as tell you the exciting news of two new releases out this week!

With hospitality being one of most immediately hit sectors, we have experienced, quite frankly, a catastrophic drop-off in income.

Between our export sales and on-trade market – approximately 85% of our regular business has effectively been wiped out overnight.

We’re just one of many local businesses in the area battling to stay afloat.

But where there’s a will there’s a way. Our team acted quickly to make the best of the situation, seeking out all possible routes to market and pivoting to make our web shop our focal point of sale.

The reaction has been unbelievable and in March we broke all previous sales records. Enough to cover the overheads of a brewery this size? To be honest, no. But a glimmer of hope and positivity to keep driving forward with, and the motivation to keep good beer coming in these most difficult of times.

You can read our full candid report online: sirencraftbrew.com/businessunusual

In the meantime, and talking of keeping the good beer coming, we’re stoked to announce these two new beers making their way on to the webstore.

Firstly, it’s a collaboration with Vibrant Forest, a great brewery from down on the South Coast. Together we’ve brewed Grand Designs, a nod to the fact that we use the same designer for our cans and branding. This beer is an 8.2% Imperial Red IPA, full of malty flavours, deep rich intensity and highlighted with fruity hop notes. It’s a great beer for those cooler lockdown evenings.

Next up, a popular beer that has previously only gone out in keg and cask, but needs must and times change so we’re delighted to introduce Suspended in Cans.

Our “Suspended in…” range gets brewed every two weeks, with an ever changing focus on different hops.

It’s a 4% Hazy Pale Ale that is always super refreshing, fruity, light and eminently drinkable. It’s the perfect summer pint in the pub, and now it can be poured at home.

Both beers will be available on the Siren Craft Brew website from Friday, April 10. Those who sign up to the mailing list will be sent a code for 10% off their first order.

As, like so many others, we try to get through these turbulent times, it is the support from you at home that’s keeping us going. Thank you, please keep the orders coming and enjoy the new beers!