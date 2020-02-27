This year, Siren Craft Brew celebrates its seventh birthday! It’s been a crazy few years full of faces, places, beers and the occasional few tears but we wouldn’t change a thing.

Each year, we celebrate our beginnings with the release of our blended anniversary barley wine, Maiden. You may have read our previous column talking about Maiden, but here’s a quick catch up! Our first ever brew was an American barley wine, and it all went straight

into a multitude of barrels to start the ageing process. Each year, create a blend from those barrels, and more to the collection with a fresh brew.

This beer is called Maiden, and each year it brings up a plethora of different flavours, aromas and emotions!

Blending is a precise art, and we’re delighted to offer you the chance to give it a go and to make your very own Maiden blend. Last year, we ran this event as an investor only special, but as it’s our 7th birthday we’re giving everyone the chance to attend.

So what does it all involve?

Well, of course our official blend is complete and ready to go, but can you do better? On Sunday 15th March we’ll all gather at the Siren Tap Yard at 11am. We’ll start the day with some welcome drinks and a short talk from both Siren founder, Darron, and our Barrel Manager, Steve.

You’ll then enjoy a tutored tasting of not only Maiden ‘19, but 4 single barrel versions. This is the unblended barley-wine, aged in 4 different barrels, coming from different origins.

Once you’ve tried the beers and got a taste for the differences in bitterness and sweetness and the intricacies of flavour, you’ll have your chance to blend. Steve, Darron, and other Siren staff, will be on hand to help you out and guide you through the process.

Included in the ticket is a great lunch and good times guaranteed.

Last year, everyone had an amazing time and some truly individual blends were created. It’s a beer experience like no other, and one not to be missed.

If you’d like to attend, head to sirencraftbrew.com/maidenblending for tickets.

Before then, we’re excited for another great street food weekend ahead at the Tap Yard. This Saturday and Sunday we have the delectable Rural Pie Co and Italian Street Food. Both vendors have been at the Tap Yard before and always prove incredibly popular; we’re excited to welcome them back.

We also have an exciting new beer launching, ROYAL CRUMBLE. This one is a 4.2% Rhubarb Crumble Sour packed full of sharp rhubarb flavours and a delicate biscuity and nutty base. It’s a taste experience like no other, but one we think you’ll all enjoy!

We’re open 12 – 9 on Saturday and 12 – 8 on Sunday and as always have plenty of brewery fresh beer flowing. We’ll see you here!