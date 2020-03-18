Siren Craft Brew: Celebrates their Seventh Anniversary with special beer releases.

This week, we celebrate our Seventh Anniversary with three very special beer releases, launch parties up and down the country and of course some exciting events right here at the brewery in Finchampstead. Launch nights started yesterday, but continue throughout the weekend everywhere from Edinburgh to Briston, Brighton to Liverpool and many places in between.

You can check out sirencraftbrew.com/si7en to see the full list of festivities. Closer to home, celebrations are happening every day at the Tap Yard. Check out what’s planned:



Thursday from 7pm(open noon-8pm)

We have a very special pin (a smaller cask) of our recent collaboration with Salt Beer Factory, a Baltic Porter called The Abyssal Zone.



This beer was only packaged in cans and kegs, so this cask is very unique. We’re also very excited to say that we’ll be serving up one of the best beers in the world, Lorelei.



This beer was a collaboration between Siren, Dave Strachan and Omnipollo, hailing from Sweden and regarded as one of the most exciting breweries around. Lorelei is the stuff of dreams. It is a 10.5% Coconut & Maple Imperial Porter and has to be tasted to be believed. It won’t last long, and will be on the Tap Yard tonight (Thursday) from seven!



Our Anniversary beers, SINS (6.66% Forbidden Apple Stout), VIRTUES (7% Heavenly Fruited IPA) and MAIDEN ‘19 (11% Barrel Aged Barley Wine Blend) will be on tap, and will stay on tap throughout the weekend.

Friday and Saturday from 7pm (open noon-9pm)

To truly celebrate the launch of our annual blending barrel-aged barley wine, Maiden, we’re going to be opening some old and incredibly rare magnum bottles of previous year’s blends.



Older versions of Maiden are highly sought after, and these huge bottles are a part of beer history. Don’t miss out on the chance to taste these beers, they don’t come out often now, and once they’re gone – they’re gone!



Rural Pie co. are with us all day with their delicious pies!

Sunday (open 2pm-8pm)

The celebrations culminate on Sunday – you may have read about our Maiden Blending Experience in previous columns! At the time of writing, a handful of tickets are still available so checkout the link below.



Tickets include welcome drinks, beer talks, tastings, a guided blending experience and a great lunch – an unmissable experience for any true beer fan. Head to http://bit.ly/maidenblending for more info.



The Tap Yard will be open to the public from 2pm with the pizza kitchen open.