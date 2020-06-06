Siren Craft Brew: Enjoy the pub experience at home.

With all of our favourite pubs and bars still mostly closed, we’ve been looking at new ways for you to enjoy the pub experience at home. Introducing… the mini keg!

Whilst mini kegs themselves are nothing new, the idea of 5 litres of brewery fresh Siren Craft Brew beer is. We launched these last week and since then have had a flood of orders coming in, great timing with the nice weather.

At the time of writing we have 7 beers available including 5.6% IPA – Soundwave, 3.6% Session Pale Ale – Yu Lu, which is brewed with lemon zest and Earl Grey tea and 5% Dry-Hopped Lager – Santo. Check out sirencraftbrew.com/minikegs for the full line up.

Now that lockdown is slightly easing, 5 litres of fresh, cold craft beer is the perfect sharer for responsible socially distanced BBQs and re-unitings!

Mini kegs will only be available for a limited time; once we can support our friends and colleagues in the pub trade with kegs and casks again, we will be. But with the weather warming up and the chance to re-invent the pub garden experience at home, our mini kegs are perfect.

They are available for local click and collect from the Tap Yard (Wed – Fri, 3 till 8 or Saturday 10 – 2) or home delivery, when you place an order online.

If 5 litres sounds like a bit too much, then our 1 & 2 litre growlers are also still available. Growlers are reusable containers for you to take fresh keg beer to enjoy at home. We can’t post out filled growlers, but they’re available at the Tap Yard for takeaway now.

Of course, we also still have a full range of cans available, which are all available for home delivery or next day collection during Tap Yard opening hours. We recently put Undercurrent, which at one time was a proud member of our flagship range, into cans for the first time.

This week, we’re launching a variant on our flagship Breakfast Stout, Broken Dream, with Hazelnut and Cacao. A pure indulgence of award winning stout combined with winning flavours. That’s available to the public inn 440ml cans from Friday 5th June.

Thank you for your continued support. As an independent family owned local business, we couldn’t do it without you. Enjoy the sun, enjoy responsibly seeing friends and family, and stay safe!