Siren Craft Brew: Enter… Hard Pour Broken Dream, which is a Nitro version!

Here at Siren, we love our flagship range. We also love to experiment with them. In the past we’ve made ‘ramped up’ versions, such as Tidal Wave (an imperial Soundwave) and Vu Du Yu Lu (Double strength Yu Lu). We’ve also used them as a basis for other adjuncts. In 2018, for example, we had a series of “Soundwave Sessions” beers, taking Soundwave and brewing it with a lower ABV and with a variety of additions.

Most recently, we experimented with Broken Dream, brewing a Cacao & Hazelnut version and a Rum & Maple Wood version. With these proving so popular (and selling out online in 1 day!) we decided to once again experiment with our 6.5% Flagship Breakfast Stout and 2018 Champion Beer of Britain.

Enter… Hard Pour Broken Dream, which is a Nitro version!

What on earth is a nitro version, I hear you ask. Well, good question! Ever since we installed our canning line, we’ve been wanting to experiment with Nitro cans.

Normally, we force carbonate beers with CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) to give them the classic bubbly mouthfeel we know and love. The ‘Nitro’ process replaces some of the CO2 with N2 (Nitrogen). Nitrogen is largely insoluble in liquids, so the beer takes on a really creamy character that’s very smooth to drink.

So what does ‘Hard Pour’ mean? Well, to get the full experience, we recommend you break from the tradition of a carefully poured beer in favour of turning the can upside down and letting the whole thing empty. You’ll have to trust us, but the beer will fill the glass, not pour-over, and then cascade into a beautiful settle. The beer is creamy and super smooth to drink.

You might be familiar with the way Guinness pours, and this is exactly what we’re talking about, only, of course, with what we think is a much nicer stout.

