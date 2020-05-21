Siren Craft Brew: Exciting news about the reopening of the Tap Yard.

We have some really exciting news to bring you all this week – Our Tap Yard has reopened for growler fills and local web order collections.

For those not aware, a growler is a receptacle for you to take brewery fresh keg beer away to enjoy at home. They come in all different shapes and sizes but we sell them in 1 and 2 litre varieties.

Before we fill a growler, we purge them with CO2, so that even 2 or 3 days later, if the beer’s been kept refrigerated you’ll get a fresh ‘pop’ when you open.

We’ve also added the free ‘Collect From Brewery’ option back to the website. This lets anyone local place a web order and collect it the next day (if placed before 3pm). Collections can only be made during Tap Yard hours.

We’re open for growler fills and collections on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays from 3pm till 8pm and Saturdays from 10pm to 2pm.

Without wanting to sound too much like the government, this is just phase one of a planned reopening schedule. At this time, we just can’t say when we can move to phase two and beyond, but it’s certainly a big step in the right direction. Of course, we’re well aware that whilst the curve has flattened and the spread slowed, this thing isn’t over and we all need to remain vigilant. With that in mind, we wanted to tell you about the measures we’ve put in place to keep both staff and customers safe.

When you arrive at the Tap Yard, you’ll notice a series of casks in the car park marking out 2 metre gaps. This is the designated line to queue in, as for the time being we will be serving one customer at a time within the building. Once inside, there’s a cordoned off area to make your order from, where you’ll also find complimentary hand sanitiser.

As a final word this week, thank you for all the support, advice and encouragement you have shown us over this time. We’re doing everything we can to find a balance between offering a service that can add value to our customers, while staying in-keeping with current advice and keeping everyone as safe as possible.

Opening in these circumstances, with these procedures and having to communicate in this tone is far from what we all know and love about the Tap Yard and the community that has built around it.

Of course, if you prefer, we are offering a full online ordering and delivery service to your door.

Your understanding is hugely appreciated, we look forward to better times ahead.