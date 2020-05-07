Siren Craft Brew: Is now featuring a series of blogs: Stories Behind The Stats on their website.

For those who may not have seen it, we have an active blog on the Siren Craft Brew website covering a host of topics.

At the moment, we’re featuring a series of blogs: Stories Behind The Stats. We wanted to look beyond the numbers to find out how some of our friends and customers have adapted during the pandemic.

We wanted to look beyond the numbers to find out how some of our friends and customers have adapted during the pandemic.

The Fox & Hounds, Reading

The Fox closed immediately, as it was already playing on owner Kev’s mind that staying open was potentially dangerous. Since lockdown, he’s been busy doing needed renovations to the pub, whilst running an active YouTube channel helping to shine a light on the industry.

They’re also active with promoting #NoPubNoRent – campaigning for a fair deal for pubs.

The Ten Tun Taphouse, Alton

Jason from Ten Tun had been working hard to open his new venture for some months. With the doors open to customers on Wednesday, they were shut by Friday. A swift change was needed, which came in the form of a website, selling cans as well as fresh keg and cask beer. Jason now delivers locally on the same day.

Makan Malaysia, Wokingham & Beyond

The ever-popular street food vendor (and Tap Yard favourites) selling a vibrant array of fresh Malaysian food had a busy lineup of events planned. With that option off the proverbial table, new ventures had to be explored. The lifelong friends who set up the business added a shoop to their website and now send freshly cooked and vacuum packed food all around the country.

