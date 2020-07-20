Siren Craft Brew: Join in at our stargazing night

‘Remember to look up at the stars and now down at your feet.

Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.

And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.

It matters that you don’t just give up.’ That quote from Stephen Hawking is one that resonates with us here at Siren.

Especially in these days of the new normal, and the importance of keeping on. We’re not just big beer fans, we’re also fans of space exploration, astronomy and stargazing.

Those of you who have already tried our newest flagship beer – 4.2% Session IPA, Lumina – will have noticed the celestial themes in the can designs.

This sense of energy and continually exploring, that curiosity to endeavour into new techniques and new adventures is exciting.

With that in mind, we couldn’t just launch a new beer during a pandemic and leave it at that, we wanted to pair it with something not seen before in the world of brewing.

We often pair beers with food, or other drinks… we’re pairing our beer with the entirety of the observable universe.

On Friday, July 31, we’re hosting a Stargazing night, with the help and guidance of Dr Becky Smethurst, (MPhys Physics and Astronomy, 2012, Durham & DPhil Astrophysics, 2017, Oxon).

Dr Becky will be giving some incredible tips and advice for getting the most from your stargazing experience.

We’ll also have a photography competition and other fun stuff for the entire family to be a part of.

To join in, you’ll need to buy our Universal Bundle – a mixed case worth over £50 (not including the incredible value of the Dr Becky’s input) for just £35.

The bundle includes: 10 beers, a Lumina-etched glass, a Lumina themed ‘planisphere’ for tracking the stars, Lumina beer mats and stickers, a Lumina Star Chart Art Print, a Lumina booklet, three tins of Bier Nuts, A Hüüg bar, marshmallows for toasting and even a pack of Space Raiders!

To join in and pre-order your Universal Bundle, head to the link below: sirencraftbrew.com/universalbundle