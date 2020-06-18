Siren Craft Brew: Launch a brand new core beer on Friday!

It’s a very exciting week here at Siren as we gear up to launch a brand new core beer on Friday! A brand new 4.2% Session IPA joins Soundwave, Yu Lu, Calypso and Broken Dream as our range of always available core beers.

Our flagship range of beers has been a solid and well received offering, continually pushing boundaries over the years. It all started back in 2013 with Broken Dream, Soundwave, Undercurrent and Liquid Mistress. At 6.5%, Broken Dream, a breakfast stout brewed

with coffee and oats, was pretty out there for the time. It’s grown into one of the industry’s favourite go-to stouts and even won the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain in 2018.

Soundwave, a 5.6% IPA, is our hunter. It’s the beer that graces craft beer bars countrywide and often touted as craft beer fan’s first love. It’s been a stable champion of our core range since the beginning.

And then there was Liquid Mistress (5.8% Red IPA) and Undercurrent (4.5% Oatmeal Pale Ale), both now retired from the flagship range. Whilst Liquid Mistress had, and

has, a hardcore grouping of fans, its time was called as we opted instead for seasonal Red IPAs now and then. Undercurrent has remained a pub favourite, and we recently released a batch in cans. It remains a great bridge beer between the classic quintessentially British pint and the wider more modern craft beer scene.

Later down the line we added 4% Dry-Hopped Sour, Calypso. It’s a sharp tongued sour beer with different hop profiles in every brew, making it a refreshingly different experience every time. Next came Yu Lu, a 3.6% Session Pale Ale brewed with Earl Grey tea and lemon zest, a true summer classic.

And that brings us to this week, and the 5th beer in our current line up. The launch happens on Friday 19th June at 4pm. Follow our social media channels (@sirencraftbrew) and check out our website.

The stars are aligning…