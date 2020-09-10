Siren Craft Brew: Launched a brand new beer!

Since re-opening for booked table places, Saturdays at the Siren Tap Yard are proving to be really popular and really well received. It’s awesome to see our regulars, as well as new visitors, enjoying the more communal aspect of beer in our new outdoor setup.

Safety for our staff and patrons, of course, remains a priority, which is why our measures to get back to as much normality as possible are being implemented at a slow pace. However, we’re excited that the next phase is now underway!

One thing that we missed the most was a Friday afternoon pint, so that’s what we’ve bought back.

As food is currently off the table (apart from Street Food vendors every Saturday!) we’ve repurposed our pizza kiosk into an outside bar. Every Friday from 4pm – 8pm we’ll be serving halves and pints of a select few beers, that you’ll be able to enjoy out on the grass. So far it’s proved a very popular and welcome return.

New Beers!

Last Friday, we launched a brand new beer, LET THE NIGHT IN, which is a 6.2% Black IPA. If you’ve not heard of Black IPA, do not let it’s dark appearance fool you. This is loaded with hops to create a tropical and refreshing beer, but with a slightly roasty malt bill, rounded out with a delightful bitterness and smooth mouthfeel.

This one is available now from the webshop or at the Tap Yard.

This Friday sees the launch of 7.3% NEO NORMAL, the next in our series of California IPAs. Every one of these beers we’ve brewed so far has been popular, but this one is extra special! Our friends at Yakima Chief Hops have just launched Talus™, a brand new hop! Yakima Chief selected a handful of breweries from around the world to showcase the new hop’s potential, and we were in that selection.

NEO NORMAL has Talus’ trademark aromas of pink grapefruit, tropical fruit, pine and floral notes in abundance, with the trademark California IPA crystal clear appearance and crisp smooth finish.

It’s available from Friday on the Siren webshop and the Tap Yard.

We hope we see you down here for a Friday pint soon!