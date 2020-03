THINKING caps on – Siren Craft Brew is holding a quiz night on Wednesday, March 25. The pizza kitchen will be open and, of course, the bar will be too.

Doors open at 6.30pm, and teams should be up to four people, entry is £2 per person.

Top prize is £60 credit and spot prizes will be on offer.

Places can be booked in advance, for more details, call the Marino Way tap yard on 0118 973 0929.