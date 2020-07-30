Siren Craft Brew: Tap Yard is now re-opening!

Hello everyone! It’s great to be bringing good news to the paper this week.

After a successful soft launch, we’re pleased to announce that the Tap Yard is now re-opening for drink-ins! It’s been a long four months, and we couldn’t be more pleased to start welcoming you back safely. In order to do that, there are some big differences in how we’ll be operating for the time being.

Set-Up

We’re going to be open on Saturdays only. Seatings are split into sessions, all hosted on tables under marquees keeping you dry. We’re operating table service only. Our staff will be wearing gloves and masks and all tables will be cleared and sanitised before and after use. You can also order growler fills and take-outs from your table!

Sessions

Everything is working around two-hour sessions starting at 12.00, 12.30, 14:00, 14:30, 16:30 and 17:00. This allows us to keep everything moving well, keeps crowds down, allows a good amount of guests each day and allows us to sanitise each table between sessions.

Bookings

We’re accepting bookings of either groups of two, or groups of up to six. We’re advising that you book your table in advance by calling 0118 973 0929 or visiting www.sirencraftbrew.com/tapyard.



We’ll accept walk-ins on a first-come-first-served basis only if there is available space and/or sufficient time left in the active session.

Food

We’re pleased to be booking in our favourite street food traders to keep you well fed! This week we’re welcoming Demaine Artisan with some amazing Bao Buns. The Bao buns are available as a choice of three, Taiwanese BBQ Pork, Chilli Chicken, Courgette & Ginger, all served in a fluffy folded steamed bun with lightly pickled carrot & spring onions.

Safety

Social distancing is in place. Our staff will be wearing gloves and masks and all tables will be cleared and sanitised before and after use. Please do not travel to the site if you are showing any symptoms or are feeling unwell at all. If you need to cancel your booking, please give us as much notice as possible.

We’ll be open Wednesday-Saturday 12-8pm as usual for growler fills, take-outs and web order collections in addition to the new table service offering.

Thank you for your understanding throughout this time, we can’t wait to welcome you back!