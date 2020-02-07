Sit and Sip bring the cosmopolitan to Wokingham with international drinks menu

Sit & Sip, 8 Peach Place, Wokingham, RG40 1LY

Phone: 0118 467 7630

AN INTERNATIONAL offering of craft beers and cocktails are being served up in Peach Place, bringing the cosmopolitan to Wokingham.

As part of their menu, Sit and Sip now serve a range of cannabis-infused drinks, so The Wokingham Paper visited the bar to try it out.

The CBD-infused coffee beans were transformed into a Salted Toffee Espresso Martini (£9), and tasted very similar to a classic espresso martini, if not a bit sweeter.

Because the beans have been infused with the non-psychoactive substance, the taste of the drink was unaffected — unlike adding CBD oil when serving.

Salted Toffee Espresso Martini made with CBD-infused coffee beans. Picture: Jess Warren

The coffee — from Strava Drinks — is available in three different strengths, from the Intro Strength to the Maximum Strength bean.

Extending our visit beyond martinis, we also sampled a range of craft beers and cocktails on offer at the boutique bar.

The Chilgrove Bramble Gin cocktail (£6.50) was served with bitter lemon instead of tonic and garnished with lemon, blackberries and basil. The longer drink was refreshing and light — the mixer

The Grow A Pear cocktail (£9) was a mix of Blackback Vodka and Xante Pear Liqueur, combined with lime and apple and served in a martini glass.

(From left) The Grow A Pear cocktail, and the Chilgrove Bramble Gin cocktail. Picture: Jess Warren

Keen to tuck into one of their tasting boards, we chose a three item board (£12.50) with smoked duck breast, and cheeses devonshire red and royal bassett blue.

The board was carefully presented, with wedges of fresh bread, caper berries, olives, cornichons and a ploughmans pickle chutney.

Smoked duck breast and ploughmans pickle chutney as part of the three item tasting board. Picture: Jess Warren

Boards can either be custom built to your taste or customers can choose from three preset options; the meat, cheese or vegan board.

The smoked duck breast had a deep flavour, and was both tender but firm. The slices were pleasantly thicker than expected, with a slither of fat on the edges to complement the breast meat.

The two cheeses complemented each other; the Devonshire Red a stronger, firm cheese and the Royal Bassett Blue a softer, more fragrant choice. Paired with the pickle, olives and cornichons, the smooth cheeses and sharp vinegars were a harmonious pair.

Customers can choose what they would like to try as part of a tasting board. There are a range of meats and cheeses on offer. Picture: Jess Warren

Conscious that Sit and Sip is not just a cocktail bar, but also a spot to grab a craft beer, we sampled two drinks from the international offering.

The Rhubarbra Streisand (£6), a fruity IPA from Brew York, a New York-based brewery, was a shock to the palate. Reminiscent of a fruity cider, the drink bore no after taste of a classic IPA, instead, it delivered on a lighter, more refreshing drink.

Brew York describes the drink as reminiscent of rhubarb and custard sweets, combining tart, fresh flavours with a creamy backing.

Bridging the gap between fruity and hoppy IPAs was the Big Red Machine (£5.50), brewed locally at Siren Craft Brew in Finchampstead. The local ale was heavier than the American offering, with a rich base although it still hit higher notes of stone fruit.

(From left) The Big Red Machine, from Siren Craft Brew and the Rhubarbra Streisand, from Brew York. Picture: Jess Warren

Throughout the evening, staff are trained to talk customers through the drinks menu, offering suggestions based on individual preferences. The more detail provided about your likes and dislikes, the better they can match a drink to your taste buds.

The attention to detail, and level of staff to customer interaction leaves guests feeling cared-for and looked-after as they explore the world of cocktails and craft beer.