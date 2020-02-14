Six key themes: Wokingham Borough Council leader to set out his vision for the next four years

A COMMUNITY vision will be voted on when Wokingham Borough Council meets on Thursday, February 20.

Councillors will be considering the vision and direction for the next four years, based on its slogan of making the borough the best place to live, work and grow and being a great place to do business.

Leader of the council, Cllr John Halsall, will set out six key themes:

Right Homes, Right Places

Keeping the Borough Moving

A Clean and Green Borough

Safe and Strong Communities

Enriching Lives

Changing the way we work for you

The council will also hear about a new corporate delivery plan – a road map to delivering the six themes.

“The council has only one purpose – to make our residents safe, secure and happy,” said John Halsall, leader of the council.

“We are tackling many issues from reducing congestion and its frustration, improving community safety, supporting vulnerable adults and children, and improving our environment.

“The six themes set out in the Community Vision will focus our efforts and resources on the things that really matter to our residents.”