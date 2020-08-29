Six months of roadworks to start in Emmbrook next week

WORK ON the next section of the North Wokingham Distributor Road (NWDR) will begin next month, with road closures in place until spring.

Old Forest Road, Emmbrook will be closed between Ashton Road and Toutley Road, starting on Tuesday.

The Old Forest Road will be closed until February 2021 Picture: Phil Creighton

Over the next six months, council contractors, Balfour Beatty will upgrade the existing Emmbrook Bridge, building a new flood prevention feature and upgrading Old Forest Road before it is linked with the NWDR.

A traffic diversion will run down the Reading Road towards Wokingham town centre, down Rectory Road, turning left into Glebelands Road, then along Milton Road and Twyford Road before turning left down Queens Road.

A separate diversion route is recommended for walkers and cyclists trying to reach the main entrance to Old Forest Meadows.

This route goes down Commons Road and Emmbrook Road, turning left onto Toutley Road and arriving at the top of Old Forest Road.

After work ends in spring, phase two will begin on Toutley Road until winter 2021.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said: “We understand these essential roadworks are likely to cause inconvenience and we apologise in advance for this.

“We kindly ask for patience and support while we carry out these necessary works which ultimately will help improve the wider road network in our town.

The Old Forest Road links Reading Road with Toutley Road

“Once completed, this section of the NWDR will reduce traffic through the town centre, provide access to new housing developments and minimise the impact of increased traffic on existing roads.”

They added: “The bus network will also be affected and we ask you to visit www.myjourneywokingham.com for the latest updates.”