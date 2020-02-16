Sixth formers delight with lunchtime concert in Arborfield Green

STUDENTS from the Music Department of The Sixth Form College, Farnborough, described by the BBC as “a story of astonishing achievement” and Music Teacher Magazine as “a truly thriving music department”, together with the Head of Performance, Dr Jean Beers, gave an exciting Winter Lunch-time Concert at St Eligius Church, Arborfield Green on Thursday, 6 February 2020.

The choice of programme was excellent, with English, German and French music offering great variety. Chloe Riordan made an exhilarating start to the Concert with her clear soprano voice singing Roger Quilter’s Love’s Philosophy. In contrast, Francis Poulenc’s Flute Sonata, 2nd movement: Cantilena, played by Lou Newton, sounded melodious and dreamy. The plaintive tone of Poulenc’s Oboe Sonata1st movement (Elégie), with increased tension in the “snake charmer” section, was brought out by Abbey Hardy! Rania Bouzekraoui expressed all the vengeance in the Queen of the Night aria ‘Der Hölle Rache Kocht in Meinem Herzen’ from Mozart’s opera ‘The Magic Flute’. She bounced off the incredibly high notes up to the very top F with apparent ease!

Maddie McClements, with bell-like clarity and strong lower notes, interpreted the feeling of wistfulness in Schubert’s Der Lindenbaum, from Winterreise. Schubert’s Du bist die Ruh, sung by Joe Edwards, was expressive and emotional.

Maddie’s interpretation of Lucy Simon’s How could I ever know? was very emotional and sad. Jean Beers’ composition Lucid Nightmare, played on the piano by Maddie, was intriguing. The audience’s ‘interpretation’ of the music was aided by Jean’s explanation of the poem behind this interesting composition! Finally, the dark and brooding tones in Schubert’s Die Krähe, from Winterreise were brought out by Rania. Jean Beers is a virtuoso pianist and composer. Throughout, the solo pieces were supported and enhanced with her superb accompaniment.

The performance was hugely enjoyed by the audience who expressed their appreciation with prolonged applause. The funds raised in charitable donations go towards the maintenance of St Eligius Church.

The Spring Lunch-time Concert will be a Piano Recital by Dawn Holder Corp on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 12.30 pm. To book contact Rita Le Var by 5 May 2020 latest, e-mail: rita_le_var@ntlworld.com

RITA LE VAR

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk