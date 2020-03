SKITTLES will be … well, skittled thanks to a fun evening taking place in Barkham later this month.

The Barkham Village Residents Association is holding the event on Saturday, March 14, from 7pm. Tickets include a supper and cost £10 or £5 for children.

A licenced bar will be available as well.

It will take place in the village hall, off Church Lane.

For more details, or to book, call 0118 978 3373.