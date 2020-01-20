Smart software to reduce commuting times and ease congestion

INTELLIGENT transport systems will keep traffic moving says Wokingham Borough Council.

In a bid to tackle congestion issues, the borough council are installing responsive traffic light systems with smart software which will allow signals to work intelligently based on traffic demand during the day.

The borough council hopes that as the traffic signals are upgraded, commuters will begin to notice reduced delays and improved journey times.

This is due to a combination of cameras and sensors within the network which generates information about how Wokingham residents use the roads.

The council says this will help them react faster to queuing and congestion by adjusting the lights’ signal phasing.

However, they also note that sometimes more major intervention is needed such as improving a junction.

In the future, the live traffic data will feed directly onto road user apps and roadside information.

This will suggest the best routes, adjusting speed limits and guiding you to car parks with available spaces.

The borough council hopes these measures will help improve air quality and reduce congestion in our busiest areas, make journey times easier to predict, and avoid unnecessary driving around looking for parking spaces.