So, just when will Starbucks open in Wokingham’s Elms Field?

THEY say that a watched pot never boils, but what about a coffee pot?

Wokingham has a number of popular coffee shops, including Brown Bag and Blue Orchid Bakery, but coming very soon will be the first Starbucks in the borough.

It is arriving in Elms Field and has taken a prime unit close to Aldi and in full view of the playpark.

We’re sure when it arrives, it will be a welcome break for parents looking for a bit of java to keep them going while pushing junior on the swings.

Originally from Seattle in the United States, the chain has blossomed all over the world.

It says that it uses only the finest green coffee beans in its beverages, working with master roasters to transform them into a perfect cup of coffee “so that each sip is a heady recollection of the bean’s graceful cultivation”.

Work has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but last week signs went up above the store.

When we will be able to get our hands on a cuppa? It appears that the site is still brewing.

A spokesperson said: “We look forward to opening our doors soon and will be in touch closer to the opening date.”