Social housing provider helps clear woodland storm damage at Dinton

A SOCIAL HOUSING provider got out into the community last month to help maintain local woodland.

Staff members from Stonewater joined with the Community Forest Trust (CFT) to coppice and clear some of the trees across Dinton Pastures Country Park, in Hurst.

Storm Dennis — which affected much of the borough recently — had damaged the woodland and causing flooding in some areas.

The team worked with the CFT to revive some of the recently weather-damaged areas, mitigate the impact of climate change and support the survival of local wildlife.

Agata Michalik, Jonathan Layzell, and Bhupinder Kaur from Stonewater helped to clear damage from Storm Dennis. Picture: Stonewater

Stonewater also donates £50 to CFT for every new house it builds — covering the cost of planting five trees.

They also plant at least one tree for every house they build on each development.

Jonathan Layzell, executive director of development at Stonewater, said: “Councils and housing providers, including Stonewater, have been accelerating their house building programmes to deliver more affordable, high-quality homes in high demand areas.

“While the number of homes we build is important in order to tackle the housing crisis, there is also a need to focus on quality, design, sense of place and legacy of any new homes being constructed.

“It’s for this reason we recognise the importance of investing into initiatives that are supporting the creation of stronger and greener communities.

“By working with the CFT, we not only get to make a contribution by honing our forestry skills at events like this, but we also can make sure that we are doing as much as possible to protect the environment and provide beautiful places for our customers to live in.”

Members of the Community Forest Trust and Stonewater staff. Picture: Stonewater

Sarah Nurton at Community Forest Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Stonewater as part of this national partnership to plant trees and improve green spaces across the UK.

“We need to protect and preserve our environment for both people and wildlife, leaving a lasting green legacy for the next generation.”