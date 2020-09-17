Social responsibility meeting taking place in Wokingham

THERE’S STILL time to book for an online business networking event taking place in Wokingham tomorrow.

Corporate Social Responsibility is the theme for the September meeting of Wokingham Positive Difference, which takes place from 8.50am.

Guest speaker Tracey Rawlings Church, the co-chair of Reading Climate Change Partnership, will unpack how having a heart can influence the day-to-day operational functionality of organisations.

Also speaking will be Wokingham Borough Council executive member for climate emergency, Cllr Gregor Murray.

The event is chaired by Graeme Hobbs of Hobbs Granger Roitt and there will also be updates from local government and community news.

This event is free, to book log on to www.businessbiscotti.co.uk