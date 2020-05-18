Sonning care home donates food to help work of homelessness drop-in centre

STAFF at a Sonning care home have donated 10 crates of food to the homeless.

This week, the team at Sunrise of Sonning chipped in to give groceries to Churches in Reading Drop-In Centre (CIDRIC) who provide a homeless day centre where people can get food, help and use their facilities.

Carmela O Magbitang, general manager at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “As the Covid-19 pandemic started spreading through the world, all of us joined forces and started to help and support our residents, our community and each other however we could.

“Even those who were not in the building — such as staff on maternity leave — reached out with ideas and suggestions on how they could support us.

“We agreed that there are more people out there who needed our help, and we wanted to make a difference. We collected 10 plastic crates of groceries and we donated these to the churches around our area because they support the homeless.

“We are always looking for different ways we can support our local community.

“We organise events and fayres to raise money for charities (pre-Covid-19); our residents knit blankets, hats and scarfs for Prince Harry’s charity Children in Africa and Royal Berkshire Hospital; we work with Sonning Parish to reach those most in need, and we are always searching for new ideas on how we can support them.”