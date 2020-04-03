Sonning Festival and scarecrow trail cancelled this year

THE SONNING festival will no longer be running this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The biennial family-friendly festival, which was due to start on Saturday, May 23 will not go ahead as previously planned.

This includes the Sonning Regatta, Sonning Scarecrow trail, and the Cherished Car Show — all of which were due to take place over that weekend.

Barbara Carr, of the Sonning village scarecrow committee, said: It’s very unfortunate but it had to be done.

“Even as a committee, we couldn’t get together to plan the event at all.

“It’s very sad, I know there were people in the village who were looking forward to it. But scarecrows are nothing when you compare them to other, big events such as the Olympics.”

Ms Carr explained that there are no plans for the future Scarecrow trail yet, because the committee is unable to meet.

But they hope to decide a new date for the event in the future.