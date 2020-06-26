Sonning Hockey Club in search for new coach

SONNING hockey club are on the lookout for a new coach for their men’s first team for the 2020/21 season.

Sonning men’s 1st XI, who competed in MBBO Division Regional 2 enjoyed a superb 2019/20 campaign before the season was suspended.

16 wins from 20 games saw them in second place, just one point behind league leaders South Berkshire 1s having played one less game at the time of the league being suspended.

The team are now hunting for a new coach for the start of the next season where they will compete in the division above having won promotion.

A statement on Sonning’s club website reads: “Sonning Hockey Club is a welcoming and sociable hockey club in the Reading area with thriving membership in Men’s, Ladies and Junior hockey.

“We are a friendly bunch, playing hockey at a very competitive level and are looking for coaches who fit into our club.

“We are searching for a passionate and personable individual to lead the training sessions for our Men’s 1 and 2 XI’s on weekday evening and attend matches with our 1st XI on a Saturday.

“Both our 1st XI and 2nd XI sides achieved promotion last season and compete at the MBBO regional level and are both looking to continue their upward trajectories.

“We are happy to confirm that these are paid positions.”

Interested candidates should get in touch via: www.englandhockey.co.uk