South East Water says its bill will go down for the average family

Price reduction to come into force in April this year

HERE’S some news that doesn’t happen every day – water bills will go down for many Wokingham residents.

In a statement, South East Water has confirmed that from April its average household bill will be £210 a year for their tap water supply.

It says this is just 57p a day and covers all water supplied to the home for drinking, cooking, cleaning and in the garden.

And it promises to carry on investing the money to protect future water supplies, as it has been doing along Nine Mile Ride where it is installing new pipes.

South East Water is also pledging to do its bit for the climate emergency by working with customers to their reduce water use and improve the environment.

Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water, said: “We’ve a friendly, caring team based locally here in the south-east who are specially trained to provide advice for anyone who wants to save water or if they have any difficulties paying.

“We also encourage anyone worried about their bill to contact us as soon as possible and we’ll help find the right options for them, which could be advice and freebies to help save water in the family, or finding the right tariff for their circumstances.”

Further information on the range of support options available can be found at www.southeastwater.co.uk/customercare or calling 0333 000 0001.

The water company works closely with either Southern Water or Thames Water who manage the wastewater and sewerage in the area – information on their charges can be found at www.southernwater.co.uk and www.thameswater.co.uk