South Hill Park cancels Christmas – well the panto anyway. Cinderella shall go to the ball … in 2021

THERE will be no thigh slapping in Bracknell this Christmas, as an arts centre has cancelled its pantomime.

Due to the coronavirus, South Hill Park has decided to postpone the fun and frolics of its festive pantomime. Its planned show, Cinderella, will now be staged next year.

in a statement, the arts centre said that social distancing guidance and the uncertainty of when venues would be able to resume live indoor performances means that it is no longer financially viable for the show to go on.

South Hill Park’s pantomime is a full in-house production, featuring local actors such as dame Brad Clapson, local youngsters in the ensemble and sets made by the arts centre’s team.

The venue’s chief executive, Craig Titley, said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken this very difficult decision.

“In 2019, 19,000 people saw South Hill Park’s pantomime and for many it is the highlight of the South Hill Park calendar.

“As we produce our own pantomime, work on its starts as early as February with sets and costumes created, built, and painted in August and September, but with so much uncertainty we can’t take the financial risk this year.

“We know this will be disappointing to many but Cinderella will return in 2021.”

At this moment in time, it is not known when the green light will be given for live performances indoors, without any social distancing measures, with culture secretary Oliver Dowden telling BBC Radio 4 that it might not be until November.

Other pantos, including The Hexagon’s, have been cancelled, making it a bleak midwinter for festive shows.

“A socially distanced pantomime is not only a financial risk but would result in a very different experience for the cast and audience which would not be the same,” Mr Titley added.

“Who wants to shout, ‘it’s behind you’ with only a handful of other audience members dotted around the auditorium?”

As the show will go on, just in 2021, ticketholders will be contacted by the box office.

In June South Hill Park Arts Centre launched a £500,000 public fundraising campaign to save the Arts Centre. So far it has raised £63,176 but has a long way to go to reach its target.

To make a donation, visit southhillpark.org.uk/donate