South Hill Park sees red as emergency funding appeal continues

ON MONDAY evening last week, South Hill Park Arts Centre took part in #LightItInRed – a protest to draw attention to the condition of the national events and entertainment industry.

The protest was calling for special Government support to help performance artists until their industry is allowed to restart.

Like many other UK theatres and arts centres, South Hill Park is facing uncertainty for the future after the Government’s announcement to close arts venues in March to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the Arts Centre continues to receive a grant from Bracknell Forest Borough and Town Councils, and is part of the Government’s job retention scheme, it lost 86% of its income overnight.

A spokesperson from South Hill Park said: “On the evening of Monday, July 6, South Hill Park took part in #LightItInRed.

“We welcome and are grateful for the £1.57bn Government fund to support the arts industry, but still wanted to take part and show our support for everyone within the arts, raising awareness, not just for venues, but also the many freelance arts workers who are struggling at this time, that we and many other arts venues rely on to create, present and stage work.”

Last month, South Hill Park launched a fundraising campaign to raise £500,000 to save the Arts Centre.

It has received support from Hollywood actor, director, producer Kenneth Branagh, and has so far raised £45,559.

A spokesperson from South Hill Park said they are: “Incredibly grateful to all those who have donated so far.”

The venue will be planning how and when it can welcome audiences back through its doors.