South Hill Park’s open-air theatre will keep summer going

IT MIGHT be at the start of autumn, but a Bracknell arts venue is trying to keep summer going thanks to a new open-air production.

A special socially distanced performance of one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays is being planned for the grounds of South Hill Park next month.

Six actor-musicians will perform a 60-minute cricket-themed family-friendly production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. And they will be hoping that rain won’t stop play – there are three performances scheduled for Sunday, September 6.

Places will be limited for the shows, which are staged by Scoot Theatre.

The group have been taking their show to cricket grounds, but are now coming to Bracknell.

South Hill Park advises that face masks must be worn whilst in the amphitheatre where the performance is taking place, and to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Audiences are also asked to wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather.

In the event of extreme weather conditions the production may be re-located or cancelled, and ticket holders will be contacted.

When booking multiple tickets, it will be assumed that everyone is from the same household or bubble and therefore will be sat together.

Curtain up will be at noon, 2.30pm, and 5pm and tickets cost £15 or £12 for under 18s.

For more details, and to book, visit www.southhillpark.org.uk/events/a-midsummer-nights-dream