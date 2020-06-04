Speed limits to be reviewed throughout Wokingham Borough

Safety of roads across Wokingham Borough is to be considered as the council will review the speed limits across the borough.

Residents, town and parish councils will be able to nominate roads where they think changes are needed.

Residents’ concern over traffic speeds has been significant in recent months due to the COVID-19 situation, due to low traffic volumes and restricted movement as well as more pedestrians and cyclists being on our roads.

Lockdown saw very quiet roads nationally and some authorities reported instances of extremely excessive speeding.

In Wokingham Borough, thousands of pounds has been spent fixing roads, signage

and other street furniture, which has been damaged in recent months due to speeding – as well as injuries to drivers.

The announcement of this review aligns with the National Police Chiefs’ Council ‘Slow Down, Save Lives’ campaign, running from 18 May to 7 June, which highlights the devastating impact speeding can have, not only increasing the risk of a collision but the severity of the impact at higher speeds.

“We are reviewing our speed limits to ensure that they are appropriate for the level of development, both completed and planned, as well as the number of vehicles and pedestrians using them,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“We want to hear from local groups, residents and business who would like to see changes to speed limits on roads near them to ensure they are safe.

“Traffic speeds and speed limits on Wokingham roads often divide opinion. Our team will review requests, alongside our data and with our partners at Thames Valley Police to decide whether these are appropriate.”

Residents should send their comments and requests by email to TM.Consultations@wokingham.gov.uk, clearly identifying ‘SPEED REVIEW’ and the roads affected in the title. Results will be published in the autumn.