Speeding investigated in Grazeley following residents’ concerns

by Phil Creighton
TRAFFIC speed surveys have been conducted at an accident black spot.

Cllr John Halsall confirmed that Thames Valley Police had carried out the surveys following an accident outside a house in Grazeley in January, one of five serious incidents in the past seven years. One of the people involved sadly died and a coroner is to conduct an inquiry in due course.

Resident Simon Cooper had attended the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive on Thursday, May 28. He wanted to know what timescales and progress had been made on improving road safety in the village.

Cllr Halsall said that the council “may not see the outcome of either of these investigations until reports are passed on to the coroner”.

He added: “It would therefore be inappropriate for it to take any specific action with regard to infrastructure improvement, until the outcome of any inquest is known.

“Notwithstanding this, (Mr Cooper has) been informed of the council’s investigation into the potential for average speed enforcement cameras, at appropriate locations along Mortimer Road, which has now concluded and I can advise you that we will be seeking both the support of the police and the local community through a formal public consultation process, once the outcome of the coroner’s inquest is known.

“The council’s programmed resurfacing work for Mortimer Road is now scheduled to be undertaken in June, following which road markings will be reinstated and this will reinforce the traffic safety measures already in place.”

