Spencers Wood residents can nominate good causes for £250 donation

RESIDENTS of Spencers Wood are being urged to nominate good causes for £250 donation.

Taylor Wimpey is inviting the community to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are deserving of the donation.

This could be a contribution towards some much-needed equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between.

Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to builtforspencerswood@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.

Closing deadline is Sunday, February 23. Only one email per person will be counted.

The group, organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the £250 donation.

Gemma Bibby, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West London, said: “We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a deserving group, organisation or individual in Spencers Wood to start the new year with a donation.

“We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we’re building and hope that our support will go some way towards helping the winner of our competition to achieve their 2020 goals.

“We look forward to receiving your nominations and announcing the winner in March.” Further Information about the competition can be found at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.