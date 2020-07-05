Spirits high at Hurst’s Virtual Show

Spirits were high at the first-ever Virtual Hurst Show and Country Fayre.

The mixture of many virtual and real events proved that the popular annual show could continue to be highly successful even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Show chair Suzy Turner said: “We were determined to keep the show going and were delighted at the success of the weekend and events running up to it.

“So far we have raised an impressive £8,500 for local good causes. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed.”

In spite of the threatening black clouds, there was a real buzz around the village last Saturday as show goers enjoyed socially distanced events. These included an ice cream van, a coffee & cake van, plant & books stalls and the art trail, showcasing high quality paintings, photography and craft.

Many events continued on Sunday when the weather was more promising. There was a great turnout for the classic vehicle display as many cars drove through the village hooting horns as they went.

For those who stayed in the comfort of their homes, there were online events from the virtual quiz to wine tasting and a kids’ disco. Spectacular online performances included Hurst Morris People’s display, Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, Occasions Singers, and Reading Scottish Pipe Band Youth Section. Ukuladies Plus One provided a fun sing-a-long and Wokingham charity Just Around the Corner a virtual meet the animals session.

A drive through of classic cars formed part of the virtual Hurst Show

There were many entries for the competitions. Visitors said the Online Pride and Joy dog show was a delight to watch with Luna being the overall winner. There were some great entries for the poster competition from St Nicholas CofE Primary school. The KS1 winner was Amelia in Year 2 and the KS2 winner was Yvie in Year 6.

Homemade hobby horses were exhibited in front gardens and judged by BBC sports presenter, Mike Bushell. Adult winner was Charlie Boy and children’s winner Candy Floss.

The Castle Inn and the Vintage Hog Roast Co provided a large number of takeaways over the weekend.

The Young Reporter Competition closed on Friday, July 3.

There is also still time to complete the 26K fitness challenge around the village, which closes at the end of the week.

There will be a Hurst 2020 souvenir magazine, produced by Alexis Jaworski Photography, available to purchase, capturing photographs and memories of the year including the show.

Show goers said there had been lots of fun, celebrating a fantastic community spirit. Good causes to be supported will include Alexander Devine Hospice, Just Around the Corner, Red Diamonds, Scouts, Guides, Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, St Nicholas CofE Primary School and St Nicholas Pre-school.

All details can be found at www.hurstshow.uk