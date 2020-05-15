Sport in lockdown: What do the new guidelines say?

AFTER the Prime Minister’s address to the nation last Sunday evening, the rules around exercising have been relaxed, but what exactly are you allowed to do?



The previous lockdown restrictions meant that each person was only allowed to exercise once daily outside for up to an hour. However, as of Wednesday, May 13, these rules have been relaxed meaning that unlimited outdoor exercise is now permitted.

It is also possible to exercise and play sports with other members of your household. Alternatively, it is now possible to exercise and play sports with one other member outside of your household, as long as social distancing rules are followed.

So if you have spare time in this strange time — why not take up a new sport?

A statement released by British Canoeing reads: “British Canoeing is pleased to issue this new paddling guidance today, following the lifting of some of the restrictions on paddlesport in England from 13 May 2020.

“Our priority remains to protect the health of our members, volunteers and staff and help to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Whilst we understand the temptation to drive to your favourite paddling place, we urge our members and all paddlers to paddle locally, to take extra care and to paddle responsibly.

“Paddling only with household members or up to one other person; Paddling can take place alone, or with others from the same household, or with no more than one other person from outside of the household.

“Social distancing; Paddlers must practice social distancing at all times and maintain a distance apart of at least 2 metres. People from different households should not travel in the same car. Paddlers should aim to avoid busy areas and take great care to maintain social distancing at access and egress points.

And Wokingham Tennis Club, which has reopened under strict guidelines as of Wednesday, released a statement: “Club re-opening tomorrow, Wednesday 13th May – from midday – UNDER STRICT GUIDELINES. Please check your inbox and carefully read the guidance.” ​

Please also read the Guidance for Tennis Players issued by the LTA: https://www.lta.org.uk/globalassets/news/2020/lta-guidance-for-tennis-players—covid-19.pdf

