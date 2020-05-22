Spread happiness during Mental Health Awareness week

SEND a little bit of happiness: that’s the call from the council this Mental Health Awareness Week.

They are hoping that youngsters across the borough can take some time to send letters and drawings, and even create podcasts, to help spread some joy with some everyday acts of kindness.

The missives will be delivered to self-isolating residents as part of the Wokingham Borough Community Hub deliveries.

Letters will also be distributed to the community’s most vulnerable residents with the help of The Link Visiting Scheme and staff in Housing Services and Adult Social Care.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: !We’re delighted to be getting involved in Mental Health Awareness Week with our own intergenerational activity.

“This year’s theme is kindness, which is incredibly fitting given the way our staff and community have come together to prevail in these uncertain times.”

He added: “It’s so important that vulnerable residents, especially those who are elderly, stay connected during the ongoing pandemic.

“That is why we are encouraging local children to write letters and draw pictures, which will undoubtedly spread kindness in the process.”

To take part, send contributions to: Nicola Owens, Wokingham Borough Council, Shute End,

Wokingham RG40 1BN.

