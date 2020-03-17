Spring Clean: Council cuts cost of bulky waste collection across Borough

BOROUGH residents can get on with their spring cleaning as the council improves collection services for large unwanted items.

As of this month, residents can organise a collection of five bulky items in one go — for £56.

Collections are bookable online up to eight weeks in advance for a collection slot on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The previous system charged £32.10 for each item collected, so the new service saves more than £100 for those throwing up to five items away.

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Some residents may not be aware we are able to help dispose of this type of waste at a fair price and efficiently through the council.

“Providing this improved service means it’s even easier for our residents to have large items taken away. Our new, simpler collections will save residents a trip to the tip if they’re too busy or stop it being disposed of incorrectly, reducing the risk of fly-tipping in our beautiful countryside.

Items the council can collect:

Carpets

Garden furniture including chairs and tables

Household furniture, bed bases, mattresses, sofas, wardrobes, tables, chairs

Washing machines, tumble dryer and dishwashers

Boxes or bags of household rubbish

Televisions and computer monitors

Fridges, freezers and fridge freezers

A full list of items can be found on the online form when booking a collection.

To arrange a collection, visit the Borough Council’s website and search ‘bulky waste’.

Those who are unable to book online can still request a collection on the phone by calling 0118 979 8298.

Residents are also able to take these items to our household waste recycling centres, free of charge, at Smallmead (RG2 0RP) or Longshot Lane (RG12 1RL).

Other ways to move items on: