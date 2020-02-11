Spud fun with the Billionaire Boy this half-term

A HALF-TERM treat is coming to the Theatre Royal Windsor next week in the form of David Walliams’ best-selling story, Billionaire Boy.

The show tells the story of 12-year-old Joe Spud, who thinks £1,000 is loose change.

He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and gets £100,000 a week in pocket money.

But money isn’t everything – Joe is lonely, so wants to go to an ‘ordinary’ school to be an ‘ordinary’ boy. He’s about to learn the biggest lesson of them all…

David Walliams was thrilled with the way his popular books have been adapted for the stage.

“Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny stole my heart, so I’m really excited that Billionaire Boy is coming next. I can’t wait to meet Joe Spud and all the gang. It promises to be a brilliant show,” he said.

The play will be at the Theatre Royal Windsor from Wednesday, February 19 through to Saturday, February 22. For more details, or to book tickets, call the theatre on 01753 853888 or log on to https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/