Squire’s expands with new food hall in its Wokingham garden centre

A WOKINGHAM garden centre has expanded its offering with a new food hall.

Squire’s Garden Centre on Heathlands Road is now selling a range of products from Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

The garden centre, which was once part of Heathlands Farm, now stocks store cupboard essentials along with more decadent treats.

Visitors can buy fresh fruit and vegetables, home baking products, free-range eggs from Chapel Farm in Surrey, breads, jams, cakes, biscuits, cheese, yoghurts, and beers, wines and spirits, including an award-winning sparkling wine from Greyfriars Vineyard in Surrey.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “Working with the local community has been at the heart of our philosophy for more than 80 years, and the food hall brings the very best local food and drink together under one roof — reducing food miles and keeping the best flavours right here in our community.

“It takes our centre back to its Heathlands roots. Supporting local growers is something we are committed to in our plant ranges, so taking this approach with our food offer is something that comes naturally to us and is core to our philosophy.

“I hope that customers old and new will come to discover our food hall — you’ll find it inside the garden centre.”

For more information, visit: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk