St Crispin’s welcome new cohort to secondary school

Students starting Year 7 were met with personalised cookies and their new school diary. Picture: St Crispin's School

STUDENTS starting secondary school celebrated with a special event at St Crispin’s.

On Thursday, September 3, staff and students celebrated the new cohort of Year 7s’ first day with banners, bunting and music.

More than 200 students and their families attended the London Road school, with the welcome line snaking along the school building.

Headteacher Ginny Rhodes said: “We wanted to make our welcome special for our new students and families and make sure the first step into school was a happy and confidence building event.

“It was lovely to see so many smiling faces and a hugely positive start to school.”

A spokesperson for the school added: “The atmosphere was wonderful — happy and positive — smiles all round. Mums and dads were able to give a farewell hug as students met their new tutors and were registered via personalised cookies and their school diaries.”

