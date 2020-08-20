St Joseph’s College celebrates 64% of students achieving grades 9-7 in GCSEs

STUDENTS and staff at St Joseph’s College are celebrating a 100% pass rate in their GCSE results.

Headmaster, Andrew Colpus said the efforts and hard work of Year 11 students have resulted in excellent GCSE outcomes again this year, with 64% achieving grades 9-7.

All students gained grades 9-4 and 24% of students achieved all ten of their GCSEs at grades 9 to 7.

There were three students who were graded 8 or above in all of their subjects.

Top performing departments include food technology with 86%gaining grade 7 and above; music with 83% gaining grade 7 and above and drama, art and design (fine art) and Latin achieving 80% at grade 7 or above.

Mr Colpus said: “I would like to congratulate our students who have worked so hard during a difficult year to achieve such excellent grades across a wide range of subjects.

“I am delighted that so many of them have chosen to stay at St Joseph’s to continue their studies in the Sixth Form. I look forward to seeing them flourish further, not just in their academic work, but also across their chosen co-curricular activities.”

He added: “Today’s results follow an excellent set of A-level results last week and my colleagues and I are immensely proud of the progress our students have made over this academic year, which has been like no other.”