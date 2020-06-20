STABBING: Unconfirmed reports of three deaths

AT 9.30pm this evening, The Telegraph stated that three people were declared dead at the scene in Forbury Gardens earlier this evening.

The news outlet stated that: “Three people have died and two are in critical care in hospital tonight after stabbings in Reading.

“A source told the Telegraph there were three individuals declared dead at the scene and two transferred to the emergency department of Royal Berkshire Hospital, where they are receiving resuscitation.”

Picture: Phil Creighton

This is yet to be confirmed by Thames Valley Police, who are still at the scene.

At 9pm this evening, the Home Secretary said she is thinking of all those involved.

Priti Patel said on social media: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”