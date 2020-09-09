The Wokingham Paper

Staff at Wokingham healthcare company to cycle 166 miles for charity

by Charlotte King0
Libertatem Healthcare Group
Staff from Libertatem Healthcare Group will cycle 166 from Wokingham to Milton Keynes in aid of the Spinal Injuries Association

ONE WOKINGHAM office isn’t just going the extra mile to raise money for charity — it’s going an extra 166 miles.

Libertatem Healthcare Group is an organisation which supports people who have suffered brain and spinal injuries.

And it is organising a 166-mile virtual relay event to fundraise for the Spinal Injuries Association,
a charity which helps people with spinal cord injuries lead fulfilled lives.

On Wednesday, September 16, nine employees from Libertatem Healthcare Group will be gearing up for the virtual event where they will cycle from their Shute End head office, to the Spinal Injuries Association House in Milton Keynes, and back again.

“We work to give our clients independence in everything we do,” a spokesperson for Libertatem Healthcare Group explained.

“The Spinal Injury Association is a fantastic charity and it was the first charity that came to mind for us,” they added.

“This will not be our last event that we’re going to do with the Association, too, I promise you this.”

To raise money for the charity event, Libertatem Healthcare Group have set up a JustGiving page where they are hoping to raise £1,000.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/libertatemhealthcare

Related posts

Wokingham youngsters heading to national football finals

Tom Crocker

Zara kitchens to hold NEFF cookery demonstration at its Wokingham store

Phil Creighton

A chance to meet Santa at Hurst Christmas Fayre

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.