Staff at Wokingham healthcare company to cycle 166 miles for charity

ONE WOKINGHAM office isn’t just going the extra mile to raise money for charity — it’s going an extra 166 miles.

Libertatem Healthcare Group is an organisation which supports people who have suffered brain and spinal injuries.

And it is organising a 166-mile virtual relay event to fundraise for the Spinal Injuries Association,

a charity which helps people with spinal cord injuries lead fulfilled lives.

On Wednesday, September 16, nine employees from Libertatem Healthcare Group will be gearing up for the virtual event where they will cycle from their Shute End head office, to the Spinal Injuries Association House in Milton Keynes, and back again.

“We work to give our clients independence in everything we do,” a spokesperson for Libertatem Healthcare Group explained.

“The Spinal Injury Association is a fantastic charity and it was the first charity that came to mind for us,” they added.

“This will not be our last event that we’re going to do with the Association, too, I promise you this.”

To raise money for the charity event, Libertatem Healthcare Group have set up a JustGiving page where they are hoping to raise £1,000.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/libertatemhealthcare