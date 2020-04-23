Staff shortages see Post Offices offer reduced services

SEVERAL Post Offices across the Wokingham Borough are now closed due to staff shortages amid the Coronavirus pandemic. A number of others are currently running at reduced capacity and opening hours.

A Post Office spokesperson, said: “The majority of Post Offices in the Wokingham area are open as Post Offices are designated as an essential retailer by the UK Government. Some branches are operating revised hours.”

Embrook, Maiden Place and Finchampstead Post Offices are temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the covid 19 pandemic and underlying health issues.

Their spokesperson continued: “It is not known at this stage when these branches will reopen. In the interim there is a wide choice of alternative Post Offices.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these temporary closures as we know how important Post Offices are to communities. Customers are advised to visit https://www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder for the latest information.”

The Embrook Post Office, based inside the One Stop store in Reading Road was closed, until further notice, on Wednesday April 15.

Mr Gowtham Karunakaran, the store manager, said: “We closed on Wednesday as there were not enough staff. We normally have four people covering both the shop and the Post Office but now we are down to two, so we had to shut the Post Office.

“After lock-down, when everything is back to normal, the Post Office will be open normal hours again. At the moment we are re-directing people to the Post Office in WHSmiths.”

Mr Karunakaran added that the One Stop store gets very busy and it is hard to ensure social distancing is taking place outside the shop when people are queuing to get in. The shop has enforced a three-person limit, to avoid overcrowding in the store.

“We are busy like Christmas, it’s hard to manage social distancing when people are queuing outside. With only one of us working, we can’t keep control.”

The Wokingham Post Office, located inside WHSmiths in the town centre is open but with reduced opening hours.

The service has imposed a six-person limit, and staff have reported many people queuing outside and that the service is “busier than expected”.

Chris Taylor, a member of staff at the Wokingham Post office explained that there are health and safety measures in place to keep employees safe: “It’s not been much tougher than usual. We’ve got precautions in place, we have plastic screens between us and customers, hand sanitizer, regular hand-washing and obviously social distancing.

“We’ve switched off our self-service machine to avoid having people crowding around the machine.”

Opening hours of local branches: