Standing together as we stand two metres apart

THE VOICE OF WOKINGHAM on the importance of social distancing

FEW of us watching footage of people enjoying a jolly day out at Skegness could have done so with a smile on our faces.

After having been told to stay at home, thousands ignored the advice. The result was packed car parks, and people ignoring the regulatory 2m distance from each other.

The advice from the government is there to save lives.

It was given in the same way that schools have been closed and public transport reduced: keeping away from others helps stop the spread of the virus.

We now have a weird existence. Millions of us are at home, some working and some having a furlough. Some will be attempting to home school their youngsters (top tip: don’t stress over it, instead let the children go at their own pace).

But also life goes on. The arrival of buds on trees, the sight of daffodils in the parks and verges, and the warmer sunshine are all reminders that spring is coming.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe talks of it being always winter, never Christmas. Now it feels like eternal Twixmas – that period between December 25 and 31 – and never a new year.

But that day will come, and life will start to return to normal. It starts with your support. Let’s stand together – just 2m apart.