Star Wars Day: Look out for Ewoks and Wookies on the buses

BUS DRIVERS will be sporting a new uniform on Monday as they are encouraged to dress up as Stormtroopers, Ewoks and Jabba the Hutt.

The fun outfits are because Reading Buses, which operates services across Wokingham borough, is taking part in Star Wars Day on May 4.

The date is set after a line in the popular movies: ‘May the force be with you’.

The company is inviting customers to dress up too.

Jake Osman, Reading Buses marketing and communications manager, said: “One of our employees suggested it might be a nice diversion from the current reality to take part in some silliness on Star Wars Day – and we couldn’t agree more.”

Staff have permission to wear outfits that allow them to do their duties safely, paint their face or style their hair in Star Wars style, in exchange for a donation to the company’s charity of the year, Sport in Mind.

“While people are rightly focussing their attention on the NHS, a lot of charities are suffering in the current climate,” Jake said.

“We wanted to remind everyone about our commitment to Sport in Mind and ensure that we continue doing what we can to support our charity.

“If any customers are dressing up at home or on their essential journeys we would love to see that too. And if anyone wants to donate via the text service, we know that Sport in Mind would also love it too.”

To make a £2 donation to Sport In Mind, text SIM 2 to 70085

