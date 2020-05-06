Stars give backing to scheme making PPE for NHS workers

A STAR-STUDDED campaign has seen over 400 seamstresses across the UK making scrubs for NHS workers.

Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, a voluntary sewing collaborative, was set up by Lynda Yong, an Ascot based seamstress who began making non-surgical scrubs for nurses and healthcare workers at Frimley Park Hospital.

And those supporting the initiative include Virgin Radio breakfast show host Chris Evans, actor Ross Kemp and Sky Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Over the last two weeks the campaign has grown and there are now over 400 seamstresses across the country aged five to 95, from local Brownies to West End stage costume designers making scrubs.

The initiative, which now includes Nightingale Hospital in addition to Frimley Park, has donated over 1100 sets of scrubs and is now sewing bags for contaminated scrubs to be put in at the end of shifts.

The campaign has had fabric donated by John Lewis, Catherine Prevost and Royal couturier Stewart Parvin.

DJ Chris Evans’s son Noah has been fundraising for the cause by sleeping outside in his garden, alone for 28 nights. The 11-year-old has raised over £17,000 for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs to date.

Noah and Chris Evans

Eastenders actor Ross Kemp visited last week to film for an ITV documentary celebrating the work of unsung heroes and Kirsty Gallacher attended to greet Doctors and receive 100 sets of scrubs made by the local Brownies and Guides.

Kirsty Gallacher said: “I was delighted to show my support to Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, I live locally and have known Lynda Yong for a very long time, she even made my bridesmaid dresses. Such a very talented lady.

“It’s so wonderful to see the community spirit come together like this and do something so brilliant and so needed for our incredible NHS and local frontline health workers.”

For more information or to donate visit: www.gloriousscrubs.com

