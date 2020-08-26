Starter, mains and dessert as easy as pie as Woodley company set to move in to Twyford café

TWYFORD will be looking pie and mighty next month, once a popular cafe reopens under new ownership – and a very different menu.

On Friday, September 25, Rural Pie Co. will be opening up their new shop in what was formerly Emma’s Kitchen.

“We haven’t had a physical shop before so this is completely new territory for us. But we’re extremely excited,” said Amy McCarthy, company co-founder.

Rural Pie Co. was set up by Amy and her partner Philip, and they believe that Emma’s Kitchen is the perfect venue for their new shop in London Road.

“It’s quirky. It’s not got perfectly flat walls or perfectly flat ceilings. It’s got all the character to it, and it fits us perfectly I think,” Amy added.

To ensure customers have confidence when enjoying a sit-down meal, there will be limits on how many people can be in the shop and seating area at any one time.

Some of the Rural Pie Co’s range includes locally brewed beers such as this one, which features Siren Craft Brew

Staff will also be wearing face shields, socially distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitiser will be available.

Rural Pie Co. is also encouraging people to book in advance, but customers will be allowed to turn up too.

Don’t expect the same old menu as before. Amy told Wokingham.Today that the company will be launching a range of vegan pies.

They may also feature a ‘three pie challenge’ which offers customers a starter, main course and dessert, each in pie form.

The couple want customers to come in and have options, whether that be having a beer or having a civilised meal, Amy added.

“We are also in the process of getting our alcohol licence sorted, so we can sell local beers and local wines too.”

Amy McCarthy from the Rural Pie Co

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rural Pie Co. ran pop-up shops and stalls at local markets.

But, they had to find a new way of getting the people their pies in lockdown.

“We had to change,” Amy said. “We began to focus on home delivery, we got our website up and running properly, and we extended our delivery area.

“We’re still going to offer home delivery for the foreseeable future.”

Rural Pie Co. will be announcing their opening times, menus and more in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit: www.ruralpieco.co.uk