Station Tap plans new outdoor bar to help social distancing

PLANS are being made to install an outdoor bar to help customers of a Wokingham pub stay safe.

Evidence suggests that the coronavirus does not spread in the open air as much as it does indoors.

As a result, many pub gardens have been packed with people looking to enjoy some time out.

And The Station Tap, which used to be The Molly Millar, has put in a planning application to allow them to open an outdoor bar area in its garden.

Adrian Grist, the Station Road pub’s general manager, said: “At The Station Tap, we are very fortunate to have our large outdoor decking area at the front of the pub.

“It seats up to 180 people and, with the weather being as it has, we have applied to extend our licence to include a moveable outside bar that we can roll out on sunny days.”

He added: “This is yet another way we have added to our offering to provide a safe environment for our customers to enjoy their time at The Station Tap with confidence.

“Alongside our order-at-the-table app, single-use menus, clear social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning regimes, we hope that having an outdoor bar will allow us to offer the best possible pub experience, while remaining Covid-secure.”